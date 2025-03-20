Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
