Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after acquiring an additional 893,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $50,102,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

NYSE HUM opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.21. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

