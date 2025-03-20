Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 205 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

