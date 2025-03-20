Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $265.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.19.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

