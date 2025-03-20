Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $3.08 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

