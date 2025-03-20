Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $2.72 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 419,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 501,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

