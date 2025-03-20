Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $3.01 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $318.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.20 and a 200 day moving average of $357.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

