Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $2.87 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

WPC stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

