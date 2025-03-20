Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 5,817 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

CMI opened at $327.24 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.51 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.35 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

