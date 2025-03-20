Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. This trade represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

