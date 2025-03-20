Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,940. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

