Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
