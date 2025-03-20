Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Shares of GANX stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.