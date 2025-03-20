FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BYD Issued By Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$280.50.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$216.78 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$198.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$305.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$233.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

