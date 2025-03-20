Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLL. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 104,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,603. The company has a market cap of $148.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $485,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 617,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 745,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

