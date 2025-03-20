Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 367.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $721,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

