Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
