Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading 16% Higher – Should You Buy?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 176,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 126,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

