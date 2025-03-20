Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 813 shares.The stock last traded at $94.34 and had previously closed at $96.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.