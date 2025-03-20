Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 813 shares.The stock last traded at $94.34 and had previously closed at $96.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

