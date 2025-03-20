Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Posts Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

