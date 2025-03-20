Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.