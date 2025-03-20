Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fonix Mobile had a return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:FNX opened at GBX 175.99 ($2.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.49. The firm has a market cap of £174.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.51).

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

