Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.62) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.45% from the stock’s current price.

Focusrite Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON TUNE traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.96 ($2.24). 71,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,522. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 397 ($5.16). The company has a market cap of £100.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.61.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.