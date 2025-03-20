Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 73.4% increase from Flughafen Zürich’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.08.

About Flughafen Zürich

Read More

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

