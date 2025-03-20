Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 73.4% increase from Flughafen Zürich’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.08.
About Flughafen Zürich
