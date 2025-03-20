Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $185.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million.

Flowco Stock Performance

Shares of FLOC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Flowco has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

