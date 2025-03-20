Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.