Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.
Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
