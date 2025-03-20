Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

