First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

