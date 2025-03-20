First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILDR. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000.

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

