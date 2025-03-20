First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Sells $48,551.25 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 363 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $48,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,013.75. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
