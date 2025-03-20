First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to Hold Rating

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

