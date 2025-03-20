First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 1,252 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $375.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

