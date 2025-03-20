Financial Comparison: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and Pony AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 1 1 11 1 2.86 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

CACI International currently has a consensus target price of $521.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.72%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.99%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than CACI International.

This table compares CACI International and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.13 billion 1.07 $419.92 million $21.32 18.17 Pony AI $84.33 million 51.93 N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.90% 15.30% 7.44% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CACI International beats Pony AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

