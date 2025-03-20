Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBP stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

