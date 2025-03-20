Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITBP stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $25.90.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.