Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,444. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.