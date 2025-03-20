Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.74 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

