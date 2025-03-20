Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Guggenheim increased their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

