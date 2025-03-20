Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,035,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,799,000 after acquiring an additional 244,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $390.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.79 and its 200 day moving average is $369.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

