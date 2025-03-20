Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

