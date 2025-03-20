Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

