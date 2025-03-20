Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,143,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

