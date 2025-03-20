Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,458,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $74.38 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

