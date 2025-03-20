Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

