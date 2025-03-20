Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

