Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the accumulated reserves of fertilizer products held by producers, distributors, or governments to ensure a steady supply in periods of fluctuating demand or supply chain disruptions. These stocks play a crucial role in stabilizing market prices and supporting agricultural productivity by providing timely access to essential nutrients. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.96. 593,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 6,981,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450,958. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Recommended Stories