Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 45,164 shares.The stock last traded at $44.64 and had previously closed at $44.72.
Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $6,738,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferrovial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrovial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,184 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferrovial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,592,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
