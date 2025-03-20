Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ferrexpo had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.96) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.15 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £546.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

