Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ferrexpo had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.96) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.15 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £546.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
