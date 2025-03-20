Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

FERG stock opened at $164.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

