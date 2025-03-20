FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.000-18.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -$87.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.9 billion. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.00. 2,949,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 1-year low of $232.64 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

