FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 18.000-18.600 EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.