FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.30. FedEx has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $313.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.48.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

